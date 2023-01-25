New Legislation Could Ban Talking on Phone While Driving for Drivers Under 21 (SacBee)

LA County To Phase Out Oil Drilling In Unincorporated Areas (LAist)

Alameda City Manager Talks Transit (AlamedaPost)

Pasadena Council Committee Approves Declaring Climate Emergency (Pasadena Now)

Billions of Federal Dollars Available for Rail Projects (Route Fifty)

Pelosi Mum on Transit Crisis (MarinIJ)

Average Driver Spends $179 a Month on Fuel (Crossroads Today)

Gig Car Share Rental Leaving Sacramento (SacBee)

EVs Are Latest Front in Culture Wars, and Maybe the Dumbest One Yet (The Verge)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.