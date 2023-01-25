Today’s Headlines

  • New Legislation Could Ban Talking on Phone While Driving for Drivers Under 21 (SacBee)
  • LA County To Phase Out Oil Drilling In Unincorporated Areas (LAist)
  • Alameda City Manager Talks Transit (AlamedaPost)
  • Pasadena Council Committee Approves Declaring Climate Emergency (Pasadena Now)
  • Billions of Federal Dollars Available for Rail Projects (Route Fifty)
  • Pelosi Mum on Transit Crisis (MarinIJ)
  • Average Driver Spends $179 a Month on Fuel (Crossroads Today)
  • Gig Car Share Rental Leaving Sacramento (SacBee)
  • EVs Are Latest Front in Culture Wars, and Maybe the Dumbest One Yet (The Verge)

