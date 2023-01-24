Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Ridership Spiking in Bay, Highest in Months (SFExaminer)
  • BART Not Stopping at Lafayette (SFStandard)
  • AMTRAK Service Between OC/SD Being Restored (Union-Tribune)
  • CicLAvia Announces 8 Open Streets Events for 2023 (NBC4)
  • Los Alamitos Students Need ‘License’ to Ride E-bikes to School (SpecNews)
  • BOTH Bicyclists and Pedestrians Safer on Car-Free Promenade Than Streets (SB News)
  • Spending Bill Signed by Biden Includes $27 Million for Walk/Bike Trails (Route 50)
  • Facing Deadline CA to ElectrifY, Uber Working with Automakers to Design Low-Cost EVs (WSJ)
  • Current Telsa Owners Miffed About Price Cut (SacBee)
  • Did California Dodge a Winter COVID Waive? (LAT)

