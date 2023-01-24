Transit Ridership Spiking in Bay, Highest in Months (SFExaminer)

BART Not Stopping at Lafayette (SFStandard)

AMTRAK Service Between OC/SD Being Restored (Union-Tribune)

CicLAvia Announces 8 Open Streets Events for 2023 (NBC4)

Los Alamitos Students Need ‘License’ to Ride E-bikes to School (SpecNews)

BOTH Bicyclists and Pedestrians Safer on Car-Free Promenade Than Streets (SB News)

Spending Bill Signed by Biden Includes $27 Million for Walk/Bike Trails (Route 50)

Facing Deadline CA to ElectrifY, Uber Working with Automakers to Design Low-Cost EVs (WSJ)

Current Telsa Owners Miffed About Price Cut (SacBee)

Did California Dodge a Winter COVID Waive? (LAT)

