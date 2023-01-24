Today’s Headlines
- Transit Ridership Spiking in Bay, Highest in Months (SFExaminer)
- BART Not Stopping at Lafayette (SFStandard)
- AMTRAK Service Between OC/SD Being Restored (Union-Tribune)
- CicLAvia Announces 8 Open Streets Events for 2023 (NBC4)
- Los Alamitos Students Need ‘License’ to Ride E-bikes to School (SpecNews)
- BOTH Bicyclists and Pedestrians Safer on Car-Free Promenade Than Streets (SB News)
- Spending Bill Signed by Biden Includes $27 Million for Walk/Bike Trails (Route 50)
- Facing Deadline CA to ElectrifY, Uber Working with Automakers to Design Low-Cost EVs (WSJ)
- Current Telsa Owners Miffed About Price Cut (SacBee)
- Did California Dodge a Winter COVID Waive? (LAT)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.