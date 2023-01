Caltrans Wants Hundreds of Millions More to Sweep Homeless Camps (SacBee)

Caltrain Extension Will Cost $6.7 Billion (Trains)

Safe Streets Advocates Die-In At L.A. City Hall (Biking in L.A.)

State Closing Many COVID Test Sites (Calmatters via LB Post)

Amtrak Replacing 40-Year-Old Rail Cars on 14 Long-Distance Routes (Smart Cities Dive)

Despite Raking in $200 Billion in Profits in 2022, Big Oil Fighting Windfall Taxes (EWG)

It’s Really Windy in SoCal Right Now (OC Register)

Weird Paid Article Promises Safe Driving Through Car Dashboard Distraction (SacBee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.