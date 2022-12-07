Today’s Headlines

  • It was never just about sick pay: Freight rail is in crisis (Vice)
  • The rail system is key for the trucking industry too (Transport Dive)
  • Sacramento City Council approves more protected bike lanes (Fox40)
  • NACTO says: Americans have taken half a billion trips on bike-share and e-scooters since 2010
  • San Francisco approves permanent Slow Streets (SF Chronicle)
  • Stanislaus transit agencies offering free public transportation for the holidays (Oakdale Leader)
  • BART will (eventually) give riders who enter and exit the same station a 30-minute grace period before charging its exorbitant “excursion” fare (SF Gate)
  • Pasadena makes plans to convert all its buses to zero emission by 2040 (Pasadena Now)
  • BART Basel: Guerrilla art show brings hundreds of riders to BART (Mass Transit)
  • Why transit projects are so expensive to build (Vice)
  • California moves forward on vision to harness power from offshore wind (CalMatters)
  • San Jose is learning to convert poop to power (Mercury News)
  • CA gets the thumbs-up for energy efficiency (The Hill)
  • When it rains, the cliffs slide onto Highway 1 (LA Times)
  • Bay Area airports are at bigger risk from sea level rise than previously thought (SF Chronicle)
  • Housing laws: by-right projects move faster, and other news briefs from California Planning & Development Report

