Today’s Headlines
- It was never just about sick pay: Freight rail is in crisis (Vice)
- The rail system is key for the trucking industry too (Transport Dive)
- Sacramento City Council approves more protected bike lanes (Fox40)
- NACTO says: Americans have taken half a billion trips on bike-share and e-scooters since 2010
- San Francisco approves permanent Slow Streets (SF Chronicle)
- Stanislaus transit agencies offering free public transportation for the holidays (Oakdale Leader)
- BART will (eventually) give riders who enter and exit the same station a 30-minute grace period before charging its exorbitant “excursion” fare (SF Gate)
- Pasadena makes plans to convert all its buses to zero emission by 2040 (Pasadena Now)
- BART Basel: Guerrilla art show brings hundreds of riders to BART (Mass Transit)
- Why transit projects are so expensive to build (Vice)
- California moves forward on vision to harness power from offshore wind (CalMatters)
- San Jose is learning to convert poop to power (Mercury News)
- CA gets the thumbs-up for energy efficiency (The Hill)
- When it rains, the cliffs slide onto Highway 1 (LA Times)
- Bay Area airports are at bigger risk from sea level rise than previously thought (SF Chronicle)
- Housing laws: by-right projects move faster, and other news briefs from California Planning & Development Report
