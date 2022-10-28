Today’s Headlines

  • The surprising history and deadly consequences of right-turn-on-red (Slate)
  • Tesla faces criminal probe on self-driving claims (LA Times)
  • Many urban seniors rely on “broken” transit to get to medical appointments, errands (US News)
  • Metrolink marks 30th anniversary (Mass Transit)
  • When a highway washes away, Caltrans races to “restore traffic” (Engineering News Record)
  • Sacramento’s Measure A transportation tax has some serious legal liabilities (Capital Public Radio)
  • CARB held a hearing on proposed clean truck rules:
    • Truckers say they go too far, too fast (Patch)
    • Residents plead for stricter rules (Spectrum)
  • Oil companies are selling off CA oil wells (LA Times)
  • Infrastructure czar Anthony Villaraigosa visits Kern County (Yahoo!)
  • Sebastopol bans RVs that people live in (SF Chronicle)
  • CA legislators who are renters form a renters caucus (ABC 10)
  • Musk moves in on Twitter (AP)

