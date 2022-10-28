Today’s Headlines
- The surprising history and deadly consequences of right-turn-on-red (Slate)
- Tesla faces criminal probe on self-driving claims (LA Times)
- Many urban seniors rely on “broken” transit to get to medical appointments, errands (US News)
- Metrolink marks 30th anniversary (Mass Transit)
- When a highway washes away, Caltrans races to “restore traffic” (Engineering News Record)
- Sacramento’s Measure A transportation tax has some serious legal liabilities (Capital Public Radio)
- CARB held a hearing on proposed clean truck rules:
- Oil companies are selling off CA oil wells (LA Times)
- Infrastructure czar Anthony Villaraigosa visits Kern County (Yahoo!)
- Sebastopol bans RVs that people live in (SF Chronicle)
- CA legislators who are renters form a renters caucus (ABC 10)
- Musk moves in on Twitter (AP)
