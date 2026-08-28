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The Week in Short Videos

Highways are a bad investment, LA falling behind on court-mandated sidewalk repair, nationwide confusion on e-bikes, and early Christmas for SF Muni.
The Week in Short Videos
You can bring a Christmas tree on Muni, but not a bicycle? Watch videos below for more.

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTokBlueSkyInstagramFacebook

Streetsblog SF: BlueskyFacebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

Once again, we have a variety of videos from a variety of places this week. Let’s get to it.

Monday: Ren argues that while politicians are quick to attack transit and transit projects as “wasteful,” there’s actually a much lower return on investment from highway expansion.

Wednesday – In Los Angeles, the #TheWillitsSlide was a public performance that commemorated 10 years since LA committed to $1.4B over 30 years for sidewalk accessibility improvements. Progress has been uneven.

Thursday – Streetsblog California has reported a lot in recent years about the confusion created by the marketing of e-motorcycles as e-bikes and how that confusion has led to laws that don’t address real safety concerns. At Streetsblog USA, Ren lets us know this is a national phenomenon.

Friday – It’s already Christmas season for Muni! You might not be able to take a bike on their trains, but you can take a Christmas tree.

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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick
Photo of Errin Vasquez
Errin Vasquez

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