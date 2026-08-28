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Friday’s Headlines

More on ballot measures, everyone laughing at Caltrans obsession with underwater highway, HSR, PCH, CHIPS and More...
8:14 AM PDT on August 28, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Judge Dismisses Suit Against Bay Transit Funding Measure (EastBayTimes)
  • Who Is Pushing Fresno County Transit Tax? (Fresno Bee)
  • Caltrans Pouring More Money into Sinking Highway (SFChron)
  • Local Efforts Underway Up and Down the Coast to Fix Deadly PCH (SF Gate)
  • Scaled Down Coastal Commission Bill Unanimously Passes Leg. (SaMo Next)
  • More on Future CAHSRA Maintenance Yard (Fresno Bee)
  • Do We Need More CHP on Highways? (OC Reg)
  • San Diego Breaks Ground on Two Complete Streets Projects (Fox 5, CBS 8)
  • Should California Be Regulating Tires? (Union-Trib)
  • Some Sac. Trains Not Running This Weekend (SacBee)
  • Times of SD Takes a Ride on Waymo
  • Oil Company: People Love Driving (Jalopnik)
  • Climate Change Ruining Nature (Grist)
  • Volvo Tech Allows Cars to Tell Other Cars About Hazzards (The Verge)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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