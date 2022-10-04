Today’s Headlines

  • Tomorrow, October 5, is Clean Air Day, which brings free transit in San Diego (Fox5) and on LA Metro (KFI)
  • What the new Freedom to Walk law does – and doesn’t – do (LAist)
  • CA to “push on” with active transportation (ITS International)
  • Your commute could help make you happy – if you bike or walk (MPR News)
  • Use demand to create bike networks that people want to use (Nature)
  • The road to enlightenment is unpaved (Medium)
  • What we learned from trying to ride all 27 Bay Area transit agencies in a day (Mass Transit)
  • What Orange County legislative candidates think about public transit (OC Register)
  • The IRA changes everything (Utility Dive)
  • Federal dollars are building up California’s infrastructure (Spectrum)
  • San Jose needs to complete its promises on parking policies (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Emergency repairs outlined for closed SoCal rail line (ENR)
  • Rethinking a railyard in SF for housing (SF Chronicle)
  • San Diego’s no-fault eviction protections expire (San Diego Union Tribune)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF