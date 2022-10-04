Today’s Headlines
- Tomorrow, October 5, is Clean Air Day, which brings free transit in San Diego (Fox5) and on LA Metro (KFI)
- What the new Freedom to Walk law does – and doesn’t – do (LAist)
- CA to “push on” with active transportation (ITS International)
- Your commute could help make you happy – if you bike or walk (MPR News)
- Use demand to create bike networks that people want to use (Nature)
- The road to enlightenment is unpaved (Medium)
- What we learned from trying to ride all 27 Bay Area transit agencies in a day (Mass Transit)
- What Orange County legislative candidates think about public transit (OC Register)
- The IRA changes everything (Utility Dive)
- Federal dollars are building up California’s infrastructure (Spectrum)
- San Jose needs to complete its promises on parking policies (San Jose Spotlight)
- Emergency repairs outlined for closed SoCal rail line (ENR)
- Rethinking a railyard in SF for housing (SF Chronicle)
- San Diego’s no-fault eviction protections expire (San Diego Union Tribune)
