Skip to content
Sponsored
Friday Video

The Week in Short Video

California Air Board defunds transit, and a transit rider wins the D Line Dash race, commuting seven miles through L.A. faster than a driver
1:47 PM PDT on June 5, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday – Last week the Air Resources Board changed its rules in a way that will cut billions of dollars from the state’s support of transit agency operations.

@streetsblogcal

California just made a decision that transit advocates say could cost buses, trains, bike projects, and affordable housing billions of dollars. The state approved changes to its cap-and-invest program that critics say will give more free pollution permits to oil companies while reducing money available for climate investments. At a time when agencies like BART, Muni, and LA Metro are already facing funding crises, advocates are calling it a major setback for transit. Read more at Streetsblog California. #Transit #PublicTransit #California #climate

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Tuesday – The car driver from Streetsblog L.A.’s D Line Dash predicts she’ll finish last. She did not, but follow her trip from Beverly Hills to Downtown Los Angeles.

@streetsblogla8

The #DLineDash cam follows driver Rachel Reyes who came in 2nd place in the car vs. bike vs. train race

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Thursday – The D Line Dash video series wraps with a quick ride on Metro rail with the winner of the race, transit rider Kalayaan Mendoza.

@streetsblogla8

Track D Line subway rider Kalayaan Mendoza as she wins the #DLineDash commuter race!

♬ original sound – streetsblogla
Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Friday Video

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

June 5, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Friday Video

Friday Video: Dude, Where Are My Trains?

June 4, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Accessibility

L.A. City Shifts Repaving Practice (Again), Now Repaving Only Streets With No Sidewalks

June 4, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Safety

Dream of a ‘Grand Central Station’ for the West at Risk of Further Delay

June 4, 2026
Safety

Legislative Update: The Good E-Bike Legislation Is Moving

June 4, 2026
See all posts