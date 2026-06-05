The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday – Last week the Air Resources Board changed its rules in a way that will cut billions of dollars from the state’s support of transit agency operations.

@streetsblogcal California just made a decision that transit advocates say could cost buses, trains, bike projects, and affordable housing billions of dollars. The state approved changes to its cap-and-invest program that critics say will give more free pollution permits to oil companies while reducing money available for climate investments. At a time when agencies like BART, Muni, and LA Metro are already facing funding crises, advocates are calling it a major setback for transit. Read more at Streetsblog California. #Transit #PublicTransit #California #climate ♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Tuesday – The car driver from Streetsblog L.A.’s D Line Dash predicts she’ll finish last. She did not, but follow her trip from Beverly Hills to Downtown Los Angeles.

@streetsblogla8 The #DLineDash cam follows driver Rachel Reyes who came in 2nd place in the car vs. bike vs. train race ♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Thursday – The D Line Dash video series wraps with a quick ride on Metro rail with the winner of the race, transit rider Kalayaan Mendoza.