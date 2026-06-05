The Week in Short Video
California Air Board defunds transit, and a transit rider wins the D Line Dash race, commuting seven miles through L.A. faster than a driver
By Damien Newton , Joe Anthony and Joe Linton
1:47 PM PDT on June 5, 2026
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