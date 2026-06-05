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Friday’s Headlines

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
11:33 AM PDT on June 5, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Steyer Rising…Maybe Too Slowly, Hilton Defiant, Becerra Declares (USA Today)
  • Raman v Pratt for Second Spot on Ballot Going to Be Close in LA (NYT)
  • Voters Getting Impatient for Results (LAT)
  • Crazy Old Man Makes Unfounded Accusations (Daily News)
  • Fresno Could Be Home for HSR Maintenance Facility (Fresno Bee)
  • California Bucks the Trend By Rejecting Super Speeders Bill (CalMatters)
  • North Bay Voters Love the SMART Train (SFChron)
  • Trump Pushing Coal Terminal in Oakland (SFGateOaklandside)
  • SoPas Approves Protected Bike Lane (SoPas News)
  • Program to Make Sidewalk Repairs Cheaper for Homeowners in SD Is Ending (Union-Trib)
  • Eyes on the Highway: What’s That Sign? (OC Reg.)
  • Planners No Longer Lead Community Discussions about Transportation (Southern Urbanism)
  • There’s a Lot of Blowback on Brightline East (Fast Company)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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