Today’s Headlines
- More free transit on Clean Air Day (North County Transit District)
- Cal-ITP Benefits site helps transit riders find, link discounts to debit, credit cards (Mass Transit)
- Report shows some progress, and lack of progress, in integrating Bay Area transit (Patch)
- Report on rail project progress around the world (Eno Center for Transportation)
- That free shipping is not actually free at all (Sierra Club)
- Pro-housing group sues three Inland Empire cities for not adopting housing plans (Daily Bulletin)
- SF voters consider a tax on empty homes (SF Public Press)
- CA is first state to eliminate parking requirements, but cities across the nation are also doing so (Costar)
- Get ahead of flying taxis, warn planners (SmartCitiesDive)
- New equity concerns with autonomous vehicles (Route Fifty)
- France bans short in-country flights (Railway Technology)
- California’s rural climate deniers are wasting time and money (LA Times)
