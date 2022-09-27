Today’s Headlines
- October 5 is Clean Air Day
- which means free rides on LA Metro (The Source)
- and free rides for the whole week on SacRT (Fox40)
- EV good, e-bike better, e-cargo bike best (Clean Technica)
- It’s time to prioritize moving people over moving cars (Earth Island)
- Roseville Transit gets grant to electrify its fleet (City of Roseville)
- A first look at Caltrain’s electric trains (Mass Transit)
- Caltrans wants to raise Highway 37 to adapt to rising sea level (Marin Independent Journal)
- Oil company tries to buy McKittrick, a town in the Central Valley (KGET)
- The developer perspective on new law eliminating parking minimums near transit (Silicon Valley Business Journal)
- Berkeley was the first one to talk about it (Berkeleyside)
- Tackling affordability in Berkeley (Lincoln Institute)
- The stress of paying rent while going to school is intense (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF