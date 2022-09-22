Today’s Headlines
- Slow down, wake up, and connect: The making of a walking advocate (Westword)
- Tulare County Regional Transit Authority may have to shut down all operations as of Oct 1 (Recorder Online)
- A lot of “ifs” in LA’s plan to build more bus shelters (LAist)
- Bay Area transit agencies pledged reforms; have they done it? (SF Chronicle)
- Cargo bikes can be a lot faster than delivery vans (Wired)
- SF considers banning scooters on sidewalks (Route Fifty)
- Celebrating the Taylor Yard bike and pedestrian bridge over the LA River (Arup)
- Early concepts for another Bay tunnel released (SF Examiner)
- San Diego cities’ lawsuit to limit affordable housing fails (San Diego Union Tribune)
- CA cities aim to fix homelessness by outlawing, hiding it (Politico)
- Audit: What did Oakland get for the $69 million it spent on homelessness? (SFist)
- SF Chronicle mapped property ownership in Bay Area; largest landowners own only a fraction
- Local governments (you and me) pay for costs of climate change (Yale Climate Connections)
- CA could ban sale of new diesel big rigs by 2040 (LA Times)
- CA agriculture exporters find alternative transportation (trains) to get their goods to market (23ABC)
