Today’s Headlines
- It’s hot (AP)
- Summer nights are getting hotter (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- Valley Fever is on the rise (The Guardian)
- Fish are dying (Oaklandside)
- Pakistan is under water (Yahoo)
- California legislators spending time on trivial stuff (LA Times)
- Current status of active transportation bills (CalBike)
- Legislators introduce a very last minute bill to keep Diablo Canyon open (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Palo Alto buses get signal priority (Intelligent Transport)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Just a few days left in our summer fundraiser. Can you help us close a funding gap with a donation today? A big thank you to those who have contributed.