Padilla, Markey Push Back on Trump Fuel Economy Rollbacks as Gas Prices Rise

As gas prices continue to climb amid global instability and the Iran war, Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Ed Markey (D-MA) are escalating their opposition to the Trump Administration’s efforts to weaken federal fuel economy standards.

At a Capitol Hill event Wednesday, the senators condemned proposed rollbacks to Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, arguing the changes would force Americans to buy more gasoline at a time when fuel costs are surging. You can watch the press event here.

The Trump Administration has proposed dramatically lowering fuel economy targets through 2031, reversing stricter standards finalized under President Joe Biden. According to lawmakers opposing the rollback, weaker standards would increase fuel consumption, raise household transportation costs, and worsen air pollution.

“Across the country, Americans are still struggling to fill the gas tanks in their cars,” Padilla said. “And this Administration’s response is to make cars less efficient. It doesn’t make sense to anybody.”

Markey framed the issue as both an affordability and climate fight, arguing that cleaner cars reduce dependence on volatile global oil markets. “Stronger fuel economy standards are one of the best tools we have to save consumers money,” he said during the event.

Earlier this month, Padilla joined Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Washington) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) in introducing the Transportation Fuel Market Transparency Act (one-page summary, link to legislation), aimed at cracking down on oil market manipulation and price gouging. The proposal would create a dedicated fuel monitoring unit within the Federal Trade Commission, expand transparency requirements, and increase penalties for companies found manipulating fuel markets.

February Push Against Rollbacks

Wednesday’s event builds on a broader campaign launched earlier this year against the Trump Administration’s fuel economy proposal. In February, more than 80 Democratic lawmakers urged the administration to abandon plans to weaken mileage standards, warning the changes would increase fuel consumption and undermine decades of progress on efficiency and emissions.

Under the proposal from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, average fuel economy requirements would fall far short of the standards adopted during the Biden Administration. Democrats attack the proposal on two fronts arguing Trump’s proposal would add billions in fuel costs for drivers while encouraging automakers to continue prioritizing larger, less efficient vehicles.

Padilla’s Long Fight with Trump Over Cleaner Cars

The latest fight is just the newest battle in Padilla’s war to stop Trump from enabling polluting cars. Last year, Padilla joined his fellow California Senator Adam Schiff in leading opposition to Republican efforts to roll back California emissions waivers that allow the state to adopt tougher clean air regulations.

Padilla has consistently argued that stronger vehicle standards are not just climate policy, but consumer protection. As gas prices continue their rapid increase because of Trump’s war, he has linked fuel efficiency directly to affordability, contending that cleaner and more efficient cars reduce household exposure to volatile oil markets and geopolitical crises. Wednesday’s event continued that message: higher efficiency standards, he argued, mean fewer trips to the pump, lower costs for drivers, and cleaner air at the same time.