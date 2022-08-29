Today’s Headlines
- Health impacts of heat, and how to stay alive (Fresnoland)
- ICYMI: John Oliver explains carbon offsets (YouTube)
- Trees in the Inflation Reduction Act (Time)
- Decision on extending the life of Diablo Canyon could be postponed (AP)
- California’s ban on gas cars is a massive step in the right direction (Mother Jones)
- Other states poised to follow CA’s ban on gas cars (Politico)
- People love their old gas burning cars (LA Times)
- Bikes can carry all kinds of heavy cargo (Register Guard)
- The post-covid fight over who gets to use the streets (Pew)
- L.A.’s train and bus riders outnumber the Bay Area’s (Mercury News)
- Places in LA you can easily reach via transit (LA Times)
- Why do electric cars need a 300-mile range? Most people rarely drive that far (NY Times)
- CA cities are embracing rent control (LA Times, Economist)
- Lawmakers reach a deal on CA housing bills (CBS)
- Money is no substitute for good policy, says Michael Tubbs, state advisor on poverty (SF Chronicle)
- The housing market is getting too expensive even for large house-flipping companies (Bloomberg)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
