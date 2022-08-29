Today’s Headlines

Health impacts of heat, and how to stay alive (Fresnoland)

ICYMI: John Oliver explains carbon offsets (YouTube)

Trees in the Inflation Reduction Act (Time)

Decision on extending the life of Diablo Canyon could be postponed (AP)

California’s ban on gas cars is a massive step in the right direction (Mother Jones)

Other states poised to follow CA’s ban on gas cars (Politico)

People love their old gas burning cars (LA Times)

Bikes can carry all kinds of heavy cargo (Register Guard)

The post-covid fight over who gets to use the streets (Pew)

L.A.’s train and bus riders outnumber the Bay Area’s (Mercury News)

Places in LA you can easily reach via transit (LA Times)

Why do electric cars need a 300-mile range? Most people rarely drive that far (NY Times)

CA cities are embracing rent control (LA Times, Economist)

Lawmakers reach a deal on CA housing bills (CBS)

Money is no substitute for good policy, says Michael Tubbs, state advisor on poverty (SF Chronicle)

The housing market is getting too expensive even for large house-flipping companies (Bloomberg)

