Skip to content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

BART Ridership records, E-Bikes, AI, and more...
12:11 PM PDT on April 14, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Image via Patch

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

Read More:

Headlines | Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Safety

Wednesday’s Headlines

April 15, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Safety

Where the Hottest Blocks in Your City Are — And How To Cool Them Down

April 14, 2026
density

Legislation Moving to Make It Easier to Build High-Rises Near Transit in CA’s Seven Largest Cities

April 14, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Safety

Check Out ‘Wilshire Subway’ Book and Exhibition

April 14, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Safety

AC Transit, Muni, Caltrain Predict Service Collapse Without More Funding

April 14, 2026
See all posts