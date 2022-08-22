Updates on E-Bike Incentive Program: Workshop This Wednesday

The California Air Resources team working to get the state e-bike incentive program up and running will hold a workshop on Wednesday, August 24, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Register at this link, or see CARB calendar).

The workshop is an public meeting to discuss policy approaches and next steps for the program, which is expected to commence at the beginning of 2023. Spanish translation will be available at the meeting.

While a decision about who will be the administrator is still pending, there are other aspects of the program that need to be decided. CARB is looking for public input on several issues, including:

Participant income eligibility. The program is aimed at people who most need help buying an e-bike, but the details of how to measure that are still open.

What types of e-bikes should be covered by the program. Should, for example, should the state provide incentives for bikes that can carry a whole family? A load of groceries? Or should it be limited to a narrow band of simpler bikes?

What kinds of e-bike retailers should participate. Should this be limited to a state-approved list, or opened wide?

In addition to asking for input on these topics, staff will talk about timing of the program’s rollout.

More information and the agenda are available at the CARB website.