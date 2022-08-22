Today’s Headlines

It shouldn’t be so hard to buy an electric car (LA Times)

It shouldn’t be so hard to live without a car in LA (LA Times)

Here’s what happens when a country uses bikes to fight climate emissions – it works (Wired)

Let’s really talk about speed limiters on cars (Treehugger)

LA Metro CEO declares: We will build a people-centered transportation system (The Source)

Opinion: AC Transit prioritizes wealthy commuters over South Berkeley riders (Berkeleyside)

Podcast: CA high-speed rail is “having a moment” (SF Chronicle)

Converting idle commercial land to housing is a climate strategy too (CalMatters)

Housing bills held up by labor union disagreements (CalMatters)

What makes a healthy city? ( Price School

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Have you donated yet? Streetsblog is close to reaching our summer fundraising goal, but still need a little bit of help to get there. Thank you for your support!