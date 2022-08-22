Today’s Headlines

  • It shouldn’t be so hard to buy an electric car (LA Times)
  • It shouldn’t be so hard to live without a car in LA (LA Times)
  • Here’s what happens when a country uses bikes to fight climate emissions – it works (Wired)
  • Let’s really talk about speed limiters on cars (Treehugger)
  • LA Metro CEO declares: We will build a people-centered transportation system (The Source)
  • Opinion: AC Transit prioritizes wealthy commuters over South Berkeley riders (Berkeleyside)
  • Podcast: CA high-speed rail is “having a moment” (SF Chronicle)
  • Converting idle commercial land to housing is a climate strategy too (CalMatters)
  • Housing bills held up by labor union disagreements (CalMatters)
  • What makes a healthy city? (Price School)

