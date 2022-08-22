Today’s Headlines
- It shouldn’t be so hard to buy an electric car (LA Times)
- It shouldn’t be so hard to live without a car in LA (LA Times)
- Here’s what happens when a country uses bikes to fight climate emissions – it works (Wired)
- Let’s really talk about speed limiters on cars (Treehugger)
- LA Metro CEO declares: We will build a people-centered transportation system (The Source)
- Opinion: AC Transit prioritizes wealthy commuters over South Berkeley riders (Berkeleyside)
- Podcast: CA high-speed rail is “having a moment” (SF Chronicle)
- Converting idle commercial land to housing is a climate strategy too (CalMatters)
- Housing bills held up by labor union disagreements (CalMatters)
- What makes a healthy city? (Price School)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Have you donated yet? Streetsblog is close to reaching our summer fundraising goal, but still need a little bit of help to get there. Thank you for your support!