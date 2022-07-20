Today’s Headlines

Climate change should be top priority in every action (IPCC)

CA wetlands are burning, and we’re pouring scarce water into them (SF Chronicle)

California is losing its trees (SF Chronicle)

We’re poisoning our beaches (Voice of San Diego)

LA looks to electrify its entire fleet, including street cleaners, construction vehicles (GovTech)

Stockton is working to make it safer to walk to school (Recordnet)

Transit agencies try ambassadors to improve rider safety (Next City)

There’s still a long way to go to increase diversity at state transportation agencies (Route Fifty)

Most U.S. cities plan to use infrastructure aid on roads and bridges (Bloomberg)

Trucker industry hopes to delay enforcement of AB5 (Transport Topics)

