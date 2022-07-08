Today’s Headlines

Climate change looms (IPCC)

Fresno county wants proposed transportation tax to pay for freeways, reduce transit, bike, walk funding, so city considers other solutions (Fresno Bee)

Muni to receive state funding to replace its outdated control system (Mass Transit)

Bay Area getting millions for transportation infrastructure (BayLink)

CA budget: Better, but still not enough for active transportation (CalBike)

Crosswalk Collective paints for safety where the city won’t (KnockLA)

LA Metro holds groundbreaking for Inglewood-South LA path (Mass Transit)

City of Berkeley encourages bike and scooter riders to check out new downtown bikeway

El Dorado County to hold public workshop on Highway 49 plans (Georgetown Gazette)

Supreme Court’s EPA decision: Potential impacts on your health (Healthline)

Supreme Court’s EPA decision: A silver lining, maybe (E&E News)

High gas prices have not helped transit (GovTech)

Study: E-bikes are the most popular EVs (Inside EVs)

Safe parking site set for homeless residents of San Jose, but housed residents are mad (Spotlight)

