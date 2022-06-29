Today’s Headlines

Climate still needs to be the priority (IPCC)

People for Bikes’ city rankings are a roadmap for improving biking (Treehugger)

Global revenue from car and bike share could rise (Bloomberg)

LA Metro to try land-banking as a way to prevent displacement from transit projects (Planetizen)

Considerations for environmentally friendly housing at Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)

SF to consider ending single-family zoning (SF Chronicle)

Grand jury says Anaheim leaders betrayed voters on Angel Stadium deal (Voice of OC)

A move to rescue Diablo Canyon gains some steam (CalMatters)

Industry pushes Newsom to allow autonomous trucking in California (Tech Crunch)

The key role of libraries in creative and innovative cities (Arch Daily)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

