Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is coming fast (IPCC)
- Coastal cities are already sinking (Grist)
- The great Salt Lake is drying up, and an ecological disaster awaits (NY Times)
- Why is California investing in natural gas? (The Guardian)
- Automakers side with California in lawsuit over regulating emissions (Sacramento Bee, The Hill)
- Results from yesterday’s election (CalMatters)
- Is LA serious about safer streets? (LA Times)
- Pedestrian fatalities hit 4-decade high, CA at the top (KTLA)
- Study: Cities may be dangerous, but they’re safer than rural areas (Bloomberg)
- Oh, for the glorious days when L.A. planned to make the city one big freeway (LA Times)
- Building an open data standard to improve transit operations: wonky and important (Mass Transit)
- Bill Fulton updated his book, Planning in California – and some things haven’t changed (CP&DR)
- Diplomacy via bamboo bikes (Cycling Tips)
- Google gets closer to launching downtown transit village in San Jose (Mercury News)
