Today’s Headlines
- How states could “unlock” hundreds of billions in transit funding (Transit Center)
- Digging into reasons behind the spike in pedestrian deaths (Popular Science)
- CalBike says: Thank you, but biking and walking need more funding
- Sacramento Region plans extensive bike trail network (Sacramento Bee)
- Court ruling prioritizing rail use complicates plan to build North Coast trail (Mercury News)
- Feeling the heat? (IPCC)
- No one gets water in this drought (CalMatters)
- Oh don’t you worry: those leaking oil wells in Bakersfield have been “sealed” (LA Times)
- San Diego’s homeless count is rising (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Hundreds more Oaklanders are living in cars and RVs (Oaklandside)
