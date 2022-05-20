Legislative Update: Current Status of Bicycle/Pedestrian Bills "Suspense Day" is over and many of the bills Streetsblog is tracking have moved on to a floor vote.

“Suspense Day” at the state legislature is supposed to refer to the day Appropriations Committees pass or kill bills by speed-reading through long lists of those bills. But it also means observers are in suspense until they find out the fates of the bills they’re concerned about.

Now it is over and done, and many of the bills Streetsblog is tracking have moved on to a floor vote. That means they have passed all committees in their house of origin – in most cases this year, that’s the Assembly. If they pass the Assembly, they move on to the Senate where they go through the entire process again (with a deadline of September 30 to get all the way through).

That means: if you support any of these bills, now would be a good time to contact your representative to tell them so.

A few bills of interest were held without discussion, however, which probably means they are dead for this year. Below is a list of the current status of some of these bills, with links to Streetsblog posts discussing them in more detail.

ALIVE

HELD BACK