Earth’s climate could hit the point of no return within five years (AP)

Ninety percent of the Great Barrier Reef suffered bleaching this year (AP)

What were we saying about climate change? (IPCC)

Copenhagen installs super tall benches as a warning on climate change (Euronews)

Air Resources Board releases new plan to tackle climate change (CalMatters)

The silent epidemic of pedestrian deaths (Current Affairs)

Uber always knew it couldn’t make money (Curbed)

Central Valley residents know: despite cynicism and lack of support, high-speed rail is being built (KQED)

How unethical is next-day delivery? And what can you do about it? (The Guardian)

SoCal regulators blame the federal government for their inability to meet federal clean air standards (LA Times)

Californians are using more water, as if there’s no drought (CalMatters)

