Today’s Headlines
- Potential repeal of Roe v Wade is terrifying – and so is climate change (IPCC)
- Looking the other way won’t help (Capital and Main)
- California’s plan for extreme heat (Capital Public Radio)
- Low-density sprawl contributes to climate change (Greater Greater Washington)
- Santa Cruz guide to Bike Month (Ecology Action)
- San Diego transit is free for anyone 18 or under (Star94.1)
- Who will build EV charging stations in CA, and why it matters (Capital and Main)
- Napa to reconsider red light cameras (GovTech)
- NYC is trying to scare people into not speeding (NY Times)
- Less noise from electric buses creates more health benefits (Green Car Congress)
- Caltrans looking for input on proposed Angeles Crest highway safety improvements (Outlook)
