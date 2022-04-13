Help the Active Transportation Program Select the Best Projects

The California Transportation Commission is looking for volunteers to join its team of evaluators for the Active Transportation Program, the state’s program dedicated to funding projects to improve biking and walking.

The deadline to apply – by filling out a very brief statement of interest, here – is this Friday, April 15 (coinciding with that other deadline). Being involved in active transportation and having knowledge of infrastructure and planning processes is helpful; this is also a great way to learn about how the ATP project scoring works. Consultants and contractors involved in project delivery are not eligible – to avoid potential conflicts of interest – but evaluator teams have included advocates, engineers, planners, policy experts, public health professionals, and more.

More information can be found here; the job involves a three-hour training and evaluating between ten and fifteen ATP applications.

CTC staff reminds everyone that “evaluators are critical to the success of the ATP.”