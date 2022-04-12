Today’s Headlines

The climate crisis will change your entire life (IPCC)

But that doesn’t mean nothing can be done (Knowable)

Sierra Club: Newsom’s gas tax rebate would stymie climate goals (CalMatters)

Claremont residents form coalition to fight for safer streets (Daily Bulletin)

Cops pull over a driverless vehicle – it wasn’t easy (The Verge)

Japanese cities are built for toddler safety (Slate)

The future of streets (Eno)

Vision Zero at a crossroads (Bloomberg)

Pasadena DOT wants to join statewide mutual aid pact (Pasadena Now)

Searching for the remnants of rail in Cajon Pass (Daily Bulletin)

Tenant unions could help renters (Capital and Main)

Student newspaper at UC Berkeley nearly killed by apathy (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!