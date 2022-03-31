The California Bicycle Summit Is Sold Out But wait! Organizers have added streaming options for people who want to attend from the comfort of their homes.

If you haven’t already bought tickets to this year’s California Bicycle Summit, that’s very sad, because the event has sold out. That means access to all the engaging sessions in Uptown Oakland, the bike and walking tours, and the opening night party, are out of reach.

But wait! People can still register for and benefit from the most important parts of the summit: the workshops and panels about advocacy, policy, planning, funding, and how people are getting things done.

These include discussions about mobility justice and equity, imagining the future of mobility, changes in federal and state policies, bike education, and more. The complete list of panel sessions and discussions can be found here.

Almost all the sessions, including break-out and the larger plenary sessions, are being made available for streaming during the summit, including the Summit’s Film Night, which for in-person attendees will take place at Oakland’s Parkway Theater.

The price of a virtual ticket – $195 for two days’ worth of sessions – also allows streamers to interact with the presenters in discussions in the break-out sessions.

As a reminder – and a teaser – CalBike has posted several advance symposia on its site, including a session on Cycling for Sustainable Cities, Lessons from Latin America, and Advocacy Success Stories.

In addition to the live interactive webinars, recordings, and the film program, the Virtual Summit Package includes a one-year membership to CalBike and a free copy of Ralph Buehler and John Pucher’s new book, Cycling for Sustainable Cities, while supplies last.