Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change: still a problem (IPCC)
  • Fossil fuel use is destroying civilization (NY Times)
  • Gas tax rebates miss the point (Mass Transit)
  • Ban cars later, but pay people to buy gas now? (Capitol Public Radio)
  • Last-minute deal to extend renter protections has some serious flaws (CalMatters)
  • Colorado may pass an “Idaho Stop” law for bikes (Colorado Politics)
  • Deadly highways: Fewer crashes, but more fatalities (Capitol Weekly)
  • Valley Link Rail – from Alameda County to Central Valley – is a “funding priority” (Patch)
  • Federal transportation budget released (USDOT)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

