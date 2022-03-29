Today’s Headlines
- Climate change: still a problem (IPCC)
- Fossil fuel use is destroying civilization (NY Times)
- Gas tax rebates miss the point (Mass Transit)
- Ban cars later, but pay people to buy gas now? (Capitol Public Radio)
- Last-minute deal to extend renter protections has some serious flaws (CalMatters)
- Colorado may pass an “Idaho Stop” law for bikes (Colorado Politics)
- Deadly highways: Fewer crashes, but more fatalities (Capitol Weekly)
- Valley Link Rail – from Alameda County to Central Valley – is a “funding priority” (Patch)
- Federal transportation budget released (USDOT)
- $450 million in FTA grants for California transit expansion (Senator Feinstein)
- And $4 million for a hydrogen fueling station for Tri Delta Transit (East County Today)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!