  • In case anyone forgot for a minute there: Climate change needs attention (IPCC)
  • New York City pays bounties for videos of trucks breaking idling rules (NY Times)
  • Federal infrastructure rules could lead to more road deaths (Washington Post)
  • Federal safety standards STILL ignore growing dangers to pedestrians from large vehicles (Bloomberg)
  • CA bill to improve safety for bicycle riders and people on foot passes first committee (Gold Rush Cam)
  • Groundbreaking for a new bridge to connect regional trail separated by Highway 4 (East County Today)
  • Road projects get money:
  • Chevron sues Newsom over fracking ban (Bakersfield)
  • Chevron workers prepare to strike; Chevron pulls union workers from refinery (Reuters)
  • Another proposal to provide “relief from gas prices” (LA Times)
  • San Jose transit agency is building transit-oriented housing (Patch)
  • San Diego transit hampered by driver shortage (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • New district maps are changing the CA legislature: many voluntary departures (Associated Press)

