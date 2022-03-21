Today’s Headlines
- In case anyone forgot for a minute there: Climate change needs attention (IPCC)
- New York City pays bounties for videos of trucks breaking idling rules (NY Times)
- Federal infrastructure rules could lead to more road deaths (Washington Post)
- Federal safety standards STILL ignore growing dangers to pedestrians from large vehicles (Bloomberg)
- CA bill to improve safety for bicycle riders and people on foot passes first committee (Gold Rush Cam)
- Groundbreaking for a new bridge to connect regional trail separated by Highway 4 (East County Today)
- Road projects get money:
- in Lompoc (KSBY)
- in Mendocino (RedHeadedBlackBelt)
- Chevron sues Newsom over fracking ban (Bakersfield)
- Chevron workers prepare to strike; Chevron pulls union workers from refinery (Reuters)
- Another proposal to provide “relief from gas prices” (LA Times)
- San Jose transit agency is building transit-oriented housing (Patch)
- San Diego transit hampered by driver shortage (San Diego Union Tribune)
- New district maps are changing the CA legislature: many voluntary departures (Associated Press)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!