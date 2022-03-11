Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change still needs your attention (IPCC)
  • How the U.S. killed transit (Bloomberg)
  • More on EPA restoring CA authority to set emission standards (Route Fifty)
  • Supreme Court searching for ways to gut US EPA authority on climate emissions (Bloomberg Law)
  • New truck emission reduction rules are not enough (Grist)
  • Gas prices got you down? Ride (and support!) transit (Bloomberg)
  • BART board member’s seat vacated, although she was told her new home was in district (SF Chronicle, Mercury News)
  • Recognizing the value of church parking lots, and not for parking (Christian Century)
  • Editorial boards weigh in on the bad idea of a gas tax rebate (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • Senator Scott Wiener on CEQA (Politico)

