Today’s Headlines
- Climate change still needs your attention (IPCC)
- How the U.S. killed transit (Bloomberg)
- More on EPA restoring CA authority to set emission standards (Route Fifty)
- Supreme Court searching for ways to gut US EPA authority on climate emissions (Bloomberg Law)
- New truck emission reduction rules are not enough (Grist)
- Gas prices got you down? Ride (and support!) transit (Bloomberg)
- BART board member’s seat vacated, although she was told her new home was in district (SF Chronicle, Mercury News)
- Recognizing the value of church parking lots, and not for parking (Christian Century)
- Editorial boards weigh in on the bad idea of a gas tax rebate (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Senator Scott Wiener on CEQA (Politico)
