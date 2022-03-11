Today’s Headlines

Climate change still needs your attention (IPCC)

How the U.S. killed transit (Bloomberg)

More on EPA restoring CA authority to set emission standards (Route Fifty)

Supreme Court searching for ways to gut US EPA authority on climate emissions (Bloomberg Law)

New truck emission reduction rules are not enough (Grist)

Gas prices got you down? Ride (and support!) transit (Bloomberg)

BART board member’s seat vacated, although she was told her new home was in district (SF Chronicle, Mercury News)

Recognizing the value of church parking lots, and not for parking (Christian Century)

Editorial boards weigh in on the bad idea of a gas tax rebate (LA Times, SF Chronicle)

Senator Scott Wiener on CEQA (Politico)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

