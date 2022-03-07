Today’s Headlines
- Good morning! We’re still not taking action fast enough on climate change (IIPC)
- Healthy, decent, affordable, sustainable housing is absolutely necessary to the climate fight (NRDC)
- Downtown Madera to get “complete streets” (Madera Tribune)
- Complete streets, smaller vehicles for a win for climate, safety, and justice (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Santa Cruz approves Regional Transportation Plan (Mass Transit)
- All the bike-friendly bills introduced in the current California session (CalBike)
- Bill would allow speed cameras (SF Chronicle)
- Santa Cruz fight over rail-or-trail may be decided by voters (Santa Cruz Local)
- What Buttigieg can actually do to approve or disapprove highway projects (Eno Center for Transportation)
- UC Berkeley will enroll all those new undergraduates after all – they will just be online (CalMatters)
- Some background on that (CalMatters)
- It will take a constitutional amendment to fix California law letting voters veto public housing (AP News)
- Kablooie! Boulder blocking Highway 50 blown to smithereens (NBC)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
