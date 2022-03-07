Clean California “Beautification” Grants Include Bike and Pedestrian Improvements

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

One of Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposals for using the budget surplus is a new program, “Clean California,” aimed at cleaning up and beautifying communities. Last week, the administration announced the release of $296 million in grants to 105 California communities for a wide range of projects, which can include trash removal, landscaping, and art installations – and pedestrian and bike path improvements.

For example, the city of Anaheim will receive $2.6 million to transform North La Palma Parkway into an attractive pedestrian/bicycle friendly, tree-lined, one-way corridor connecting dense, disadvantaged communities to La Palma Park and commercial corridors.

Bakersfield will receive $1.9 million for a project that will bring a public art installation, landscaping, lighting, and bicycle and pedestrian facilities including sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks, and signage to a planned improvement for Garces Memorial Circle.

The city of Lancaster will get $5 million for work on the Amargosa Creek Recreational Trail Project. The new two-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail along Amargosa Creek will connect to cultural centers, businesses, recreational opportunities, residential communities, schools, healthcare facilities, and transit stops.

Richmond will receive $5 million for working on two infrastructure projects, including one that will close a gap in sidewalk and a bike lane, as well as transform an unpaved alley.

Sacramento will receive $1.1 million for a new class one bike path along an old abandoned railroad line through existing neighborhoods, connecting residents with regional parks, area schools, markets, and other activity centers.

Many of the projects receiving grants include clean-up of litter and “beautification” that can include landscaping and public art.

The governor’s proposed budget for 2022-23 includes another $100 million for more grants like these. In addition, 126 “beautification initiatives” along state highways also recently got funding, to the tune of $312 million, including major litter clean-up.

The entire list of grants is available here.