Today’s Headlines

Time is running out, and not because of war; because we’re fucking up the planet (NY Times)

Scientists despair at lack of attention to climate research (New York Times)

War is not helping (Wired)

Climate is connected, globally (LA Times)

It takes way too long to get people into housing (ProPublica)

California has to zone and plan for a lot more housing (The Real Deal)

There’s plenty of housing for cars: 2x as many parking spots as people in the Bay Area (SF Examiner)

Buttigieg promises road-building fans they can do whatever they want with infrastructure money (Route Fifty)

San Diego’s suggested road user charge is not popular, and politicians capitalize on that (Time)

Pelosi says there will be more federal aid for transit operations in the Bay Area (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!