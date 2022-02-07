Today’s Headlines
- San Diego weighs VMT tax (Planetizen)
- Transit workers and riders are heroes (Patch)
- Invest in transit workers and equity (Transit Center)
- BART halts work by engineering firm while it investigates a conflict of interest (LA Times)
- Government regulation of autonomous vehicles is hamstrung (Vox)
- That needs to change (Washington Post)
- Disneyland’s Monorail changed transportation (SF Gate)
- No. There’s nothing “clean” about nuclear power (San Luis Obispo)
- Bay Area suburbs balk against new state housing laws (Mercury News)
- Court: Including affordable units can exempt developments from local zoning rules (AP)
- Counterprotestors on bicycles block anti-vax truck convoy in Vancouver (Momentum Mag)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!