Today’s Headlines

Lots of people want to ride bikes, but are put off by lack of safe lanes (The Conversation)

California cities and counties have had six years to START planning for climate change (Climate Resolve)

What the high-speed rail money in Newsom’s budget would go towards (Mass Transit)

Anaheim is still struggling (pretending) to come up with transportation solutions for tourists (Spectrum)

San Diego transit district wants to fence off RR tracks near beach; Coastal Commission does not (CBS)

Five overlooked pieces of the federal infrastructure bill (Governing)

Infrastructure bill relies on competitive grants, which could leave smaller, poorer cities out (Governing)

Speed cameras have a racial bias problem (ProPublica)

Early actions stemming from new housing law to increase density (Mercury News)

Play your own “spend the surplus” game (CalMatters)

It’s a COVID nightmare for healthcare workers, and likely to get worse (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

