Today’s Headlines
- CA high-speed rail opponents get the final boot from court (LA Times)
- A history of red light enforcement in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Former Assembly Transportation chair Jim Frazier to resign (SF Chronicle, Mercury News)
- Pushing for transit justice (SmartCitiesDive)
- Cruise self-driving taxi promotional videos show disregard for safe loading (Reuters)
- This morning: Santa Cruz County invites public input on investing transportation funds (Patch)
- Redwood City Caltrain stop may finally get the right kind of development (SF Chronicle)
- SPUR: Expand parklet and safe streets programs, don’t abandon them (SF Chronicle)
- Transit workers are in high demand nationwide (NY Times)
- More on San Francisco’s lessons on designing safer left turns (Forbes)
- Using urban forestry to battle climate inequities (Fast Company)
- Google Street View cars, driving around endlessly, have also mapped pollution (SF Chronicle)
- Federal report on oil drilling offers crickets on climate change – but does point out that U.S. oil reserves are being sold for way too cheap (NY Times)
