Today’s Headlines

The pandemic ain’t over yet (CalMatters)

Oregon-born gray wolf who trekked across CA likely killed by a vehicle (AP News)

San Diego trolley ridership jumps with launch of Blue Line extension (Mass Transit)

The trolley doesn’t go to the beach, but buses always have (San Diego Union Tribune)

Building an “unrideable bike” to show how bikes work (Interesting Engineering)

Transportation projects expected to get U.S. funds include “important highway expansions” (SF Gate)

SCAG awards $10m to help electrify trucks (Redlands Community News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

