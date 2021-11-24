Today’s Headlines
Happy Thanksgiving!
- Remember that the farmworkers who feed us have it really tough (LA Times)
- Walking is way more dangerous than it should be (Mercury News)
- California’s fight with the Department of Labor over pension reform, transit $ (Daily Breeze)
- A different city, a different old gas station, a different outcome (LA Times)
- California is finally denying permits for fracking (SF Chronicle)
- Don’t blame
BrandonBiden for high gas prices (SF Gate)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
