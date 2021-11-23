Today’s Headlines
- LA tripped over its duty to fix broken sidewalks (LA Times)
- Westwood neighbors hope to convert a street to a pedestrian plaza (Daily Bruin)
- Just give free e-bikes to everyone who wants one (New York Times)
- E-bikes are changing the bicycle industry (Bicycle Retailer)
- San Diego Airport launches free electric shuttles to Old Town Transit Center (Times of San Diego, Pacific San Diego)
- Despite local opposition, transit authorities in Del Mar plan to fence off railroad tracks (Mass Transit)
- City of Berkeley landmarked a gas station, but it will be replaced by housing anyway (Berkeleyside)
- California’s tool to identify its most vulnerable communities misses some in SF (SF Chronicle)
- In redistricting process, the stakes are high (Capitol Weekly)
- State agency pushes for explanation from SF on rejection of housing developments (SF Chronicle)
- Using wood in construction can have climate benefits (Greenbiz)
- Meanwhile, LA is considering banning wood-frame construction (Pacific Research)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
