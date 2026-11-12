Thursday’s Headlines
CAHSRA Says They'll Lay Track Soon, Election Changes, Deadly Roads and More.
11:49 AM PST on November 12, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Families To Unite in Loss and Hope for World Day of Remembrance This Sunday
A grieving mother shares her hopes for this year's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
November 11, 2026
My Brother Died Because No One Could Stop a Super Speeder. Now We Can.
My brother died because of a speeding driver. A new law could slow them down, and it's spreading across the country.
November 10, 2026
Two-Item Tuesday: Even Sunset, Richmond Districts Voted to Save Sunset Dunes
Plus Josh Rowan leaving Oakland DOT
November 10, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Coastal Commission approvals, E-Bikes/Motos, the election, and more... Streetsblog will be off tomorrow, Veteran’s Day, November 11.
November 10, 2026
How (And Why) To Capture the Livable Streets Movement on Film
Clarence Eckerson Jr. of Streetfilms talks with "The War on Cars" about how he uses filmmaking as a tool to make cities better.
November 9, 2026