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Thursday’s Headlines

CAHSRA Says They'll Lay Track Soon, Election Changes, Deadly Roads and More.
11:49 AM PST on November 12, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • CAHSRA Still Says They’ll Lay Track Before EOY (Fresno Bee)
  • What Changes Under Mayor Raman (Planetizen, LAist, LAT)
  • When Will Bay’s New Transit Funding Kick in? (KQED)
  • Deadly Route 50 (SacBee)
  • State Approves SaMo’s Plan to Delay on SB 79 (Next)
  • Dropping Flock Just Step 1 (Fresnoland)
  • E-Bike/Scooter Ban in Some Parks (SacBee)
  • Tesla’s AV’s Speed. A Lot. (Momentum)
  • 4% of World Vehicle Fleet EV’s, Saving 1,000,000 Barrels of Oil a Day ((Transport & Environment)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF Streetsblog

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