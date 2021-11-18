Today’s Headlines
- When the pedestrian death crisis hits home (The Atlantic)
- Oakland asks for feedback on making Chinatown streets safer (Oaklandside)
- Palo Alto plans “microtransit” network (Palo Alto Online)
- In search of transportation equity (MZ Strategies)
- CA has the most zero emission trucks and buses – and jobs – in the nation (EDF)
- State allows heavier trucks on roads “to ease port snarls” (Transport Topics)
- US National Parks will “look into” zero-emission transit (SF Chronicle)
- Local-hire provision included in infrastructure bill (Patch)
- Restricting AirBnB reduces development (Harvard Business Review)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
