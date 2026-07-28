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Tuesday’s Headlines

Transit continues to thrive in California even as advocates have to sue the state to try and stop a funding disaster.
9:38 AM PDT on July 28, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • Plaintiffs Explain Lawsuit Against Caltrans/CARB (SacBee)
  • San Francisco Mayor Backs National Robotaxi Rules (Politico)
  • Finding Private Investors for High-Speed Rail (Grist)
  • Grand Jury: Red Light Runners Plague Intersection (Fresno Bee)
  • Berkeley’s November Ballot Includes Infrastructure (Berkeleyside)
  • Appeals Court Rules on License Plate Privacy (Union-Trib)
  • Ridership Up at LA Metro, Metrolink, Metro Bike Share (L.A. Local)
  • Here’s One of the Most Car-Brained Candidates for Office (Times of SD)
  • Trump 47 Has Not Signed Off on One Transit Grant (NYT)
  • World Cup News: America Does Stadium Planning Wrong (Transportation for America)
  • 1/3 of Drivers with New Car Loans Underwater on Them (Detroit Free Press)
  • Temps. Sizzling in SoCal (OC Reg)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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