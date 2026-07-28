Tuesday’s Headlines
Transit continues to thrive in California even as advocates have to sue the state to try and stop a funding disaster.
9:38 AM PDT on July 28, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Fresno Ballot Measure Update: Supes Stall, City Going It Alone
The City of Fresno's measure isn't perfect, but the supervisor's negligence created an emergency.
July 28, 2026
New Terra Bella Bike Lanes Partially Replacing Van Nuys Bike Lanes
The "replacement" bikeway falls short on both quantity and quality: Metro/LADOT are removing 5.6 partially protected lane-miles and adding back just 4.8 lane-miles, all unprotected
July 27, 2026
Streetsblog San Diego: Finish the Rapid 215
It should not be controversial to prioritize a full bus over a line of single occupancy vehicles.
July 27, 2026
Oakland’s Franklin Street Protected Bike Lane Nears Completion
Can "robust routine bikeway upgrades" become the norm when a city repaves a street?
July 27, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
I'm back at the con. Streetsblog CAL will resume normal publishing/video/podcasting today.
July 27, 2026