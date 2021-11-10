Today’s Headlines

Transportation and building emissions are connected (Treehugger)

Who would oppose turning an unnecessary parking garage in Santa Monica into housing? (Vice)

California leaders on Biden’s infrastructure plan and its benefits for state (NBC) CA will only get a “small share” [per capita] (CalMatters) Maybe it’s better than we think? (Slate) It’s certainly a good target for fraud (The Conversation)

At climate talks, lots of fossil fuel industry reps; few from most vulnerable nations (Heated)

Why it’s important to use historical examples of institutional racism when talking about policy (Washington Post)

Our worst ideas about “safety” (Slate)

How Bay Area rents have changed during the pandemic (SF Chronicle)

Food banks struggle with rising food costs, supply chain issues (AP News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.