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Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

D-Day in LA.
9:14 AM PDT on May 8, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Uber Spending Big on Ballot Measure to Limit Damages, Kneecap Attorneys (SacBee)
  • City Rezoning/CAHSRA Planning in Conflict (KGET)
  • New D Line Subway Will Change How Angelenos Get Around (SBLA)
  • Will It Work? (Variety)
  • Metrolink’s Ridership Surge (ABC7)
  • Bike and Roll to School Week a Hit in SF (SF Gate)
  • How Drivers Should Drive Around Bike/Bus Lanes at Intersections (OC Reg)
  •  USDOT Has Not Funded a Transit Project in More Than a Year (Transportation for America)
  • Letters: E-Bike Regulatory Confusion Caused by Feds (MercNews)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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Damien Newton

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Headlines | Safety

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