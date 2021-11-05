Today’s Headlines

Dense, walkable places command top dollar because they are in short supply (Strong Towns)

LA County sheriffs: “Criminals use bikes” excuse for harassing thousands of bike-riding BIPOC (LA Times)

Unmet transit needs in Santa Barbara County? Speak up (Noozhawk)

Stop greenwashing fossil fuels (CalMatters)

Even with new gas tax, maintenance backlog remains (Bond Buyer)

MTC: Bay Area roads are in about the same condition as last year (East County Today)

Biden the e-bike president??? (E&E News)

Serious mismatch: Worker shortage, but millions of workers can’t find work that pays a living wage (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.