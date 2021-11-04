Today’s Headlines
- Supreme Court could gut government’s power to fight climate change (Vox)
- Yup, the main driver of extreme wildfires is climate change (LA Times)
- California might get rid of incentives for rooftop solar, making climate goals much harder to reach (LA Times)
- Youth to everyone: Stop destroying the planet (LA Times)
- Wilma Chan, Alameda County Supervisor, killed by driver while walking her dog (SF Chronicle, SF Gate)
- It is time to invest in making streets safe for women (Ms. Magazine)
- Unvaccinated operators force Muni to reduce service (SF Chronicle)
- State launches “housing strike force” to enforce tenant and housing production laws (Office of Attorney General)
- State redistricting is happening now: here’s an explainer (CalMatters)
- The source of the hydrogen sulfide that’s polluting Carson’s air is still not clear (Business Insider)
- The fight over solar farms in the Mojave (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
