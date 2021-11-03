Today’s Headlines

World leaders at climate summit don’t seem to realize that bicycling is an effective carbon reduction technology (Treehugger, Forbes)

Build Back Better also focuses on electric cars, not bikes (Fast Company)

Who killed LA streetcars? We did (LA Times)

Ballot measure filed to raise taxes for transit expansion in San Diego (Mass Transit)

Updated federal road design manual “enshrines dangerous practices into law” (The Urbanist)

What is PM2.5 and why is it bad? (SF Chronicle)

LA leaders are trying to solve homelessness by banning it (LA Times)

Derailed housing project in SF has the whole state in an uproar (SF Chronicle)

Bay Area sees growing COVID cases, shifting mask mandates (SF Chronicle)

Mexico City debates pros, cons of remote work (Slate)

